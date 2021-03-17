NORTH EAST — J. B. Cleary, 87 of North East, Md., passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton.
Born in Traphill, N.C., on March 28, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul and Mattie Cleary. He was the husband of the late Betty Lou Cleary who passed August 1, 2012.
Survivors include his sister: Janie May of Newark, Del., and brother: Roy J. Cleary (Jina) of North East, Md.; his stepchildren: Mary Honaker of Bulls Gap, Tenn., Kenny May of North East, Md., and Ernie May of Port Deposit, Md.; 26 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, J.B. was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Pauline Werner, Ervin Cleary, John F. Cleary, James W. Cleary, Sr.; and 8 stepchildren: Roy May, Carol Sue May, Brenda Carol May, Lee May, Bertha Andrews, Alice Musick, Anna Morrison and Joyce Buckland.
Born during the depression J.B. did not attend school, instead worked to help take care of his family. He was a laborer and retired from Trojan Boat Company, enjoyed gardening and canning, was an avid wrestling fan and loved to watch Discovery’s Moonshiners.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11 a.m..
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
