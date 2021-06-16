NORTH EAST — Iva Louise Lewis, 82 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Elkton, MD on November 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. Bouchelle and Veneta (Hammond) Frock.
Iva was the co-owner and operator of Lewis Market for 25 years.
She enjoyed taking car rides, especially to get a burger and fries. Iva was also a member of the First Baptist Church of North East.
Iva is lovingly survived by her husband of 65 years: Lilburn R. “Libby” Lewis of North East, MD; daughters: Loretta Jo Forino (Walter) and Sandy Jackson (Eric) both of North East, MD; siblings: Joseph Bouchelle of Harrisonburg, VA and Ginger Kirschner of Denton, MD; grandchildren: Chrissy Norton (Andrew) and Andrew Jackson.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of North East, 206 Mechanics Valley Road, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East.
