CHESTERTOWN — Isaiah Martin, 66 passed away March 4, 2020 at The Pines in Easton, MD. Celebration of Life Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD with a viewing one hour prior to service. Interment will be private. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.

To send flowers to the family of Isaiah Martin, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home (Chestertown)
855 High Street
CHESTERTOWN, MD 21620
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home (Chestertown)
855 High Street
CHESTERTOWN, MD 21620
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.