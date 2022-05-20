ABERDEEN — Isa Irene Sieracki died peacefully on May 5, 2022, at her home in Aberdeen, MD. She was 90. Born in Mount Kisco, New York, to Danish immigrants, Isa grew up in New York City. She recalled having a wonderful childhood, walking alongside the Hudson River, picnicking on the Palisades, and going with her mother to the theater. Some of her fondest memories were from her years living at Greer School in Duchess County, New York, where her parents worked during World War II. That's where she developed her lifelong love of nature and animals, a love that extended to pets and birds. Isa graduated from Millbrook High School and received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Buffalo. It was there that she met and fell in love with Ed Sieracki. They married in 1954 and had five children. The family moved around for Ed's career in the Army, graduate school and with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, living in Columbia, SC; Buffalo, NY; Coatesville, PA; Fairfax and Annandale, VA; and Perry Point, MD. Isa kept busy while raising her children, serving as Cub Scouts den mother, teacher's aide, and officer in the Parents-Teacher Association (PTA) and volunteering at the local hospital and with Meals on Wheels. She was an active member, and officer, of the Maryland Ornithological Society. She also enjoyed golf and was an avid bridge player. A warm, caring and open person, Isa was loved by all who knew her. She was devoted to her family—her children Michael (Laura Sebastianelli), Frederick (Sheryl), Paul (Sharon Walker), Joan Fennekohl (Eric), and John (Rhonda Cobham-Sander); and grandchildren Rita, Katie, Hannah, Helen (Scott Reichert), and Sebastian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Irene Hagemeister Jensen; her brothers, Ib, Bent, and Ole Jensen; and her devoted husband, Ed. A celebration of Isa's life will be held on a later date. Interment will be held at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Maryland Ornithological Society (https://mdbirds.org/donate/). Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Isa Sieracki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
