CONOWINGO — Irvin C. Tolbert, a lifelong member of the Conowingo, Maryland community passed away on July 4, 2021. He was the oldest of three children born to Oscar Eugene and Mary Amelia Brown Tolbert on March 10, 1931. He was called home to be with the Lord during the early hours of July 4, 2021, at Gilchrist Center in Towson, Maryland.
He was a 1947 graduate of the George Washington Carver School in Elkton, Maryland. He held various positions of employment, far too many companies to mention. He had a work ethic that is considered “world class” having never taken a vacation. His integrity is a part of his legacy he has passed down to all of his children. He always held multiple positions of employment to support his family. He held positions as a presser for dry cleaners throughout Cecil County and Oxford, PA; he was a custodian for the Conowingo Baptist Church. He traveled as far south as Glen Bernie, MD for employment opportunities, just to name a few of his stops in his employment journey.
Irvin was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Mary Tolbert; his sister, Lucille Tolbert; his brother, Carlton Tolbert, Sr.; his daughter, Jacqueline Tolbert; and his step-grandson, Wilbert Michael-Lee Henry.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Steven Tolbert (Darlene) — Conowingo, MD; Lisa Tolbert and Sylvia Jacobs — Baltimore, MD; Mark Tolbert — North East, MD. Step-children: Mary Waller Terry — Decatur, GA; Elyse Murray (Richard) — Elkton, MD. Grandchildren: Robert Tolbert, Sr., Andre Bradley, Jr., Jamar Tolbert, Jasmine Tolbert, Evan Jacobs,. Step-grandchildren: Elyzabeth Henry, Christopher Terry, Victorya Murray. Great-grandchildren: Robert Tolbert, Jr., Dante Tolbert. Step-great-grandchildren: DeJon Henry and Carsen Terry. Nephew, Carlton Tolbert, Jr.; niece, Joycelyn Wilson. Sister-in-law, Christine Tolbert. Foster sister, Gail Bryant.
Services will be held at: William C. Brown Community Funeral Home
321 South Philadelphia Blvd , Aberdeen, Maryland 21001
Saturday, July 17, 2021 — Visitation 10am-12:00pm — Celebration 12:00pm.
