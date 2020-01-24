ELKTON, MD — Irma Gaye Kiebler, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Funeral 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Visitation 1 p.m. Interment Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.

Contributions to Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association (CCEA), P.O. Box 244, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

Service information

Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:00PM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Jan 28
Interment
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
12:00AM
Gilpin Manor Memorial Park
Appleton Road (Route 316
Elkton, MD 21921
