ELKTON — Iris Helena Combs, 81 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, she was born on April 27, 1940, the daughter of the late Earnest Charles Lake and Mary (Birney) Gonce. She was the wife of the late Earl Eugene Combs, Sr. who passed August 6, 2017.
Prior to her retirement, Iris worked in manufacturing and was a loving homemaker. She enjoyed attending New Hope Baptist Church, Elkton, MD.
She is survived by one daughter: Brenda Privett.
In addition to her husband and parents, Iris was also preceded by a son: Earl Eugene Combs, Jr.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
