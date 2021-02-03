ELKTON, MD — Irene Margaret Conley, age 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. Born in Elkton on July 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Uhler and Ruth Loller Haggerty.
Mrs. Conley retired from the Cecil County Public Schools as a general aide at Holly Hall Elementary School. She enjoyed traveling and flower gardening.
Survivors include her children, John Conley, Jr., Elkton, MD; Linda Farmer (Dave), Elkton, MD, and their children, Leslie Cheyney, Ashley MacKenzie, Douglas Farmer, and Lisa Hershey; Neil Conley (Mary Beth), Robbinsville, NJ, and their children, Brian Conley and McKenna Conley; and Jeffery Conley (Cheryl), Rising Sun, MD, and their daughter, Sara Conley; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Tyler, Madison, and Hunter Cheyney, Knox and Elsie MacKenzie, and Ian Farmer; and sister, Faye Steele.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Conley was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John H. Conley, Sr.; and sisters, Jane Drew, Edith Hooven, and Madeline Biggs.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
