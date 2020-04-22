Irene B. Black

BOWIE — Irene was a member of Faith Southern Baptist Church in Fair Hill, MD. Irene enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved gardening especially in her lovely yard and doing arts and crafts of all different kinds.
Irene is survived by her son, Neil Black of Boca Raton, FL; daughter, Pamela Black and her husband, Christoher Provost of Hyattsville, MD; 4 grandchildren: Jason Black, Paul Provost, Russel Provost and Timothy Provost, 2 great grandchildren: Layla Caldwell-Black and Levon Caldwell-Black. In addition to her parents, Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Black.
Burial will be held at Elkton Cemetery privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Irene’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to National Breast Cancer Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home: R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. For online condolences or to check for updated services, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
