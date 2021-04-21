ELKTON, MD — Ira Emerson Rupard, IV, age 38, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. Born in Dallas, TX, on February 9, 1983, he was the son of Rebecca Grant Rupard, Elkton, MD, Ira E. Rupard, III, Pennsylvania, and Delbert Pruner, Elkton, MD.
Mr. Rupard had been a residential painter. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughters, Larissa Rupard, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Isabella Rupard, Elkton, MD; siblings, Jen Rollins (Kyle), Lindsay Welch (Shane), Kelsey Pruner (Britney), all of Elkton, MD, William Rupard, Taylor Rupard, both of Pennsylvania, and Jordan Elliott, Tennessee; and proud uncle of 7 nieces and 2 nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service and interment will be private.
