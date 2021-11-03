FOREST HILL, MD — (Campbell) Ida Rose Carlon, 88, passed away peacefully at Hart Heritage Estates, Forest Hill, MD on October 24, 2021. Born in Ashe County, NC on May 9, 1933, Ida was the daughter of the late Arthur Harrison Campbell and Ella May Osborn Campbell. She was the youngest of 13 children. Upon graduating from Rising Sun High School (Class of 1951), Ida attended Goldey Beacom Business School, Wilmington, DE. She held various administration positions. She leaves behind four step-daughters, Marty Carlon of Abingdon, MD, Kris Fowler (John) of Longs, SC, Lisa Murter (Jeff) of Fallston, MD and Mary Samios (John) of Leesburg, VA; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darthula Reynolds of Elkton, MD and an expansive extended family. In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Ken Carlon and her daughter, Donna Lee Morris as well as eleven brothers and sisters. A service honoring Ida's life will be held Saturday, November 20th at 10am at Trinity Lutheran, 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Music Ministry.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.