FREDERICKTOWN — Ida Mae Hessey “Butch”, 88 of Fredericktown, MD passed away on May 5, 2021 at home.
Ida was born on May 16, 1932 in Earleville, MD, daughter of the late Bennie and Ester Elliot Bailey. She was raised on a farm near Stoney Battery until the age of 15 when she married Laws and moved to Fredericktown. Laws was a commercial fisherman, and she supported his efforts while raising her family. She loved animals.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years H. Laws Hessey, Sr. In 1996, a son, H. Laws Hessey, Jr.; grandchildren, Tammy Clough, Joey and Larry Unsworth and great grandson Michael Unsworth.
She is survived by her children, Billy Hessey (Eileen) of Earleville and Edith (Pud) Hessey of Fredericktown; a granddaughter, Dawne Allen; great grandchildren Michael and Anthony Clough, Robbie Allen and Danny Unsworth; nephews Johnny Getshell (Karin) and Jim Bailey; niece Lynda Bailey and great niece Susan Cooper.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 11 from 12 to 1pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial in Galena Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be offered to Alzheimer’s Assoc., 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd. Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921
