NORTH EAST —Ida Kline Gordon, 92, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully October 26, 2019, In Mount Dora, FL with her family by her side.
Ida was born to the late Delbert U. Kline and Frances R. “Reba” Kline on February 27, 1927.
In early years, Ida was a typesetter for the Cecil Whig, secretary for the United Methodist Church in North East, MD and teacher’s aide at the North East Elementary School.
For over 30 years, Ida and her husband Fred were avid golfers and were original members of Chantilly Manor Country Club, now Chesapeake Bay Golf Club.
Ida and Fred made many friends along the way and enjoyed many golf trips, sharing lots of fun times and stories.
Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Frederick W. Gordon, sister Pauline Moore and brother Francis Kline.
Survivors include: daughter Jo Anne Gordon Kadar (Timothy), Venice, FL; Daniel W. Gordon (Karen), Mount Dora, FL; daughter Vicki Lynn Gordon Black (Sam Kikla) Englewood, FL; brother Delbert “Jim” Kline, Elkton, MD; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service to be announced and will be held at a later date in North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778. Please note “In Memory of Ida K. Gordon” on your donation.
