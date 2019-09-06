RISING SUN — Ida B. Passion-Jannone, 92 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the Booth II Assisted Living Facility of Rising Sun, MD, joining her loving husbands, Harry Passion and Al Jannone in heaven. Born November 25, 1926 in Millington, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Beatrice Fischer Curlett.
Ida was raised in Chester, PA, before moving to Rising Sun, MD. Her first husband, Harry Passion, was a Seventh Day Adventist Church minister. Following Harry’s death in 1989, Ida moved back to Rising Sun where she met Al Jannone. Ida and Al were happily married for ten years until Al passed in 2013.
Ida is survived by her son, Thomas (Karen) of Fayetteville, TN; daughters, Ruth Blakely (Lou) of Rising Sun and Joan Pampuch (Erich) of Wilmington, DE; nine grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
Ida was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Passion and Al Jannone; oldest son, Steven of Reading, PA; and two brothers, George Curlett, Jr. and John Curlett.
The family would like to thank Kathy Daugherty for the special care given to Ida while she resided at the Booth II Assisted Living Facility.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 402 N. Walnut Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 1 PM, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Bear, DE. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
