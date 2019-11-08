ELKTON, MD — Howard Zebulon Plummer, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, on June 13, 1934, he was the son of the late Eugene and Arlie Davis Plummer.
Mr. Plummer, a Purple Heart recipient, was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War, retiring as a First Sergeant after 27 years of military service. He then worked for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Department as Director of Community Corrections, retiring in 1998. Mr. Plummer loved traveling, music, and dancing.
Survivors include Milton Plummer, Edith Daley (Frank), and Diane Jackson (Reginald); special friends, Denise Hill and Woody Braywood (Georgianna); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Plummer was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Masako I. Plummer.
Funeral service with military honors will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Wright’s A.M.E. Church, 125 Booth Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be on Thursday, November 14, in National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD.
Mr. Plummer requested in lieu of flowers, contributions to Wright’s A.M.E. Church, or to North Brentwood A.M.E. Zion Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
