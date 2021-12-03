HAVRE DE GRACE — Howard Todd Hancock, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 52. Mr. Hancock was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Howard Dean Hancock and Naomi Ouzts Hancock. He was the proud father of Paige Elise Hancock Hammill (Jake) and Kelsi Layne Hancock (Dylan Schweiger), grandfather of Vana Fern Hammill and Ozzy Franco Hammill. He was the husband of 28 years to Pamela Lyn Hancock. Mr. Hancock was the brother of Suzi Nowak (Jude) and was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hancock was a highly respected employee for Clorox for 28 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 11AM - 1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM, at St. Mark's Church Cemetery, 175 St. Mark's Church Road, Perryville, MD 21903. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Hancock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.