BEL AIR — Howard Scott Chapman, 56, of Bela Air, MD, formerly of Cecil County, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD he was the son of the late Leon Arthur and Alvina Gertrude Kiser.
Scott enjoyed playing games on his tablet, collecting pens, model cars and trucks, wrestling memorabilia and music.
He is survived by his four grandchildren, Marcus Testerman, Peyton Blowers, Clarence Timothy Meadows and Brandon Matthews Meadows; one great-granddaughter, Janayah Noelle Testerman; and two sisters, Ann Sawyers and Barbara Lyonsberry.
He was preceded in death by one son, Brandon O'Farrell and one sister, Nancy Hubert.
Friends and family may visit from 10 - 11 am Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
