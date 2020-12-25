RISING SUN — Howard Ray Pyle, age 89, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on December 21, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1931 in Elkton, MD to the late Casper Wince Pyle and Ida Margaret (Rock) Pyle.
Howard was a painter for Local 921 for thirty-one years before retiring. He took great joy in spending time with his family and taking care of his lawn. Howard will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Howard is survived by his companion of nine years, Faye Jamison; two cats: Sam and Little Girl; two sons: Frank (Kim) Pyle and Tom (Wanda) Pyle; daughter, Tami (Randy) Hensley; grandchildren, Jeff (Jenn) Pyle, Jamie Hensley, and Frank Pyle, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Trent and Jaden Pyle.
In addition to his parents, Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Pyle; siblings, Blanch Absher, Glaydes Greer, Evelyn Anderson, Edith McCummings, Estein Pyle, and Lester Pyle.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
