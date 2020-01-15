ELKTON, MD — Howard Michael “Mike” Syva, age 41, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on November 25, 1978, he was the son of Lora Dennison Syva, Elkton, MD, and the late Howard A. Syva.

Mr. Syva was a carpenter. He loved being with his family, and was known as a great family man. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and tinkering with motors.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 6 years, Tanya Haubrick Syva; daughters, Eva and Angela Syva; and siblings, Robert Cornett, Newark, DE, Raymond Cornett, Elkton, MD, and Shelly Keele, Bradford, TN.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
