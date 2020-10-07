HAVRE DE GRACE — Howard “Butch” Edward Timmons, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, passed on October 3, 2020 at the age of 65. Mr. Timmons was born in Havre de Grace to Howard Lee Timmons and Myrtle Elizabeth Ione Griffith. He was the devoted husband of Deborah Lynn Timmons, together for 40 years. Mr. Timmons was the father of Felicia Marie Johnson (Dennis), Katie Corun (Ron), Rebecca Faith Timmons, Howard “Heater” Edward Abraham Timmons, I, Preston Nathaniel Sanders Timmons, I, (Storm Hall), grandfather of Nicole Sue Smith, Dennis “DJ” Johnson, and Stephen Johnson, and great-grandfather of Isabella Marie Siler. He was the brother of Deanna Rembold, Sharon Timmons Simon, and Bonnie Bryant. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Timmons was a professional drummer playing in bands such as Sudden Storm (Scratch), Shooting Star, Silverado, Maria Rose Band, and Clueless. His bands opened for Porter Wagoner, Charlie Pride, and Lee Roy Parnell. He had the opportunity to play with Philippé Wynne and played a showcase with The Whispers, and Peaches and Herb. While with Sudden Storm, he played at several places including the Sheraton in Delaware, The Tally Ho in Wilmington, DE, and The Ritz in Baltimore, MD. They also played private parties for professional boxers Joe Frazier and brothers Michael and Leon Spinks. He also worked as a painter for Army Lodging at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Along with his love of music, Mr. Timmons enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, playing shuffleboard as well as coaching and playing in his pool league. He was a member and volunteered at the VFW Post 8126 and American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. Mr. Timmons was a past member, volunteer, and commander of Sons of American Legion Post 128. He loved being with family and friends. He was known for playing Santa Claus. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5-8pm at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street in Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11am. Interment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions in his memory may be made to Upper Chesapeake Foundation, Kaufman Cancer Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive in Bel Air, Maryland 21014, or Amedisys Hospice Care, Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816. Online condolences may be made at https://www.zellmanfuneralhome.com/.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Timmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.