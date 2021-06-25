ELKTON, MD — Hooper “Mitch” Mitchell Heath, III, age 61, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Born in Elkton on February 16, 1960, he was the son of the late Hooper and Mary Jane Payne Heath.
Mr. Heath retired from General Motors where he worked in the paint shop. He loved spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, and boating.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Hutchinson (James “Hutch”), Chesapeake City, MD; grandchildren, Brady and Mallory Hutchinson; siblings, Lauren Mahoney (Mike), Elkton, MD, Paul Heath (Dianne), and Mary Cooper (Cliff), both of Warwick, MD; many nieces and nephews; and close friend, Wayne Byerly.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery, Elkton MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Animal Services Foundation, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
