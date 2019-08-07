RISING SUN — Holly "Deak" William Shires, 84 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center of Rising Sun, MD. Born August 4, 1935 in New Bridge, Conowingo, MD, he was the son of the late Holly Wellington and Frances Lydia Reynolds Shires.
Deak was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Conowingo Baptist Church of Conowingo, MD. He was employed as a Supervisor by the Cecil County Roads of Colora, MD. Deak was also employed by the Wagner Bus Company of Conowingo, MD, and also drove the school bus for the Good Shepherd Catholic School of Perryville, MD.
Deak is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Beth McGuire Shires of Rising Sun, MD; sons, Michael Edward Shires of Nahant, MA and Kenneth Wilbur Shires of Rio Rancho, NM; daughter, Lisa Dawn Shires Groff of Street, MD; grandchildren, Drew Shires, Shannon Shires, Tom Groff, Sammi Greene, Holly Marie Shires, and Brenden Shires; sisters, Betty L. Burcham and Jean Ann Elville.
Deak was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbur L. Shires, Donald L. Shires, Kenneth B. Shires, Russell E. Shires and Jackie W. Shires; sisters, Ruby T. McGlothlin and Eleanor D. Burcham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10 AM, at the Conowingo Baptist Church of Conowingo, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 9 AM until 10 AM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Rev. Joshua McCord of the Conowingo Baptist Church will officiate and will be assisted by Rev. Kenneth Shires of the Edgewood Baptist Church of Edgewood, MD. Interment will be in the Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
