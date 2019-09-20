CECILTON —Holly Jane Kehler, age 70, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. Holly was born on December 16, 1948, the daughter of James G. And Naomi (Somerville) Kehler in Woodbury, NJ. She was an artisan and was self employed. In her free time, Holly enjoyed driving her Corvette Avette and playing with her cat Gracie.
Holly is survived by her brother Daniel Kehler ( Gail Hunter); nieces and nephews Pamela Ziegler (William), Grant Kehler (Andrea), Amy Kehler, and Timothy Kehler (Valerie); nine great nieces and nephews and her loving cat Gracie.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 12:00 P.M. at Eglington Cemetery on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Memorial gifts may be made to Chesapeake Feline Association, Inc., PO Box 743, North East, MD 21901. www.buddfuneralhome.com
