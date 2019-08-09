CHARLESTOWN — Hilda Nill Kraft, a long-time resident of Charlestown, MD, passed away Monday the 5th of August 2019 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on July 2, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Marie (Seeger) Nill. They owned a family bakery where Hilda fell in love with assortments of pastries and cakes at a young age. Growing up, she enjoyed sailing, playing badminton competitively, and was Philadelphia’s champion marble shooter at the tender age of 12. After graduating high school in 1953 as valedictorian, she decided to pursue her interests in biology and life sciences at Temple University. While in college, Hilda enjoyed competitive couples roller skating — where she was nationally ranked. She later completed research for the department of surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for 5 years.
Upon meeting her late husband, Donald Kraft, Hilda took up teaching kindergarten through grade 12 in a one-room schoolhouse located in Casper, Wyoming. The couple later moved to Attleboro, Massachusetts where they raised their only daughter, Karla.
When Hilda’s husband took a position in Singapore, the couple, while living there, had the opportunity to travel all over Asia and Europe. After 7 years, she and Donald retired in Charlestown, residing in the summer home that was bought by her parents in the 1930’s. Hilda was a devoted member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Charlestown, MD — teaching weekly Bible lessons and becoming a valued member of the choir.
Hilda loved good food, socializing with her friends, all animals, and everything associated with the water. From her birth to her death, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and her wonderful gift of song. Hilda will be fondly remembered by family and friends as an intelligent woman who put others before herself always.
She is survived by her daughter, Karla (Kraft) Bliss, her son-in-law, Peter Bliss, and granddaughter, Emily Bliss, all of whom live in Tolland, Connecticut.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 240 Market Street, Charlestown, MD. Interment will follow in Charlestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Hilda can be made to The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) or St. John’s United Methodist Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
