CHESAPEAKE CITY — Hilda “Marie” Ewing born May 4, 1935, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Marie was the daughter of the late Frank Rea and Edith Kline Frederick. She is survived by her children Bonnie Ewing Blevins (Eddie) of Chesapeake City, William Ewing Jr. (Sandy) of North East, Vickie Ewing Blevins of Elkton, and John Ewing of North East, as well as her 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are John A. Frederick of Elkton, Francis (Bubby) Frederick of North East, Verna Thomas of North East, Verla (Crickets) Frederick of Elkton, and Peggy Frederick of Elkton. Marie was predeceased by her husband William (Sonny) Everett Ewing I, sons Sherman and Ricky Ewing, son-in-law Dale Blevins, her mother Edith Kline Frederick, stepfather John A. Frederick Sr., sister Edith Rasnake, brothers Ernest (Tubby) and Norman Frederick, great-granddaughter Nicole Winstead.
Marie grew up in Summersville in North East MD, she graduated from North East High School in 1953, and in June 1955 she married her late husband Sonny. Marie worked at Calvert Manor and Laurel Wood as a Nurse’s Aide for many years where she gave excellent care to all of her patients. Marie loved her family raising two of her great-grandchildren Amber Belcher and Samantha Hand. She also helped raise three generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie always had a baby in her lap, living her entire life solely for her family. She also had a very special relationship with her cousins, brother-in-laws, and sister-in-laws. Marie loved to dance to oldies music, winning dance contests in high school, and just recently danced with her great-grandson, Eddie. One of her favorite things to do was spend her money on her grandchildren, taking them to amusement parks and buying them matching Holiday outfits. She was known by all for drinking her coffee hot and black. She was named differently by all: Marie to her friends, Mommy to her children, Mommom to her grandchildren, Granny to her great-grandchildren and Rei to her sisters and brothers but will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
As mandated by Maryland Law, all Covid restrictions will be strictly adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Obituary loving written by Hilda’s family.
