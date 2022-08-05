RISING SUN, MD — Hilda "Louise" Long, age 79, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born in Delta, PA on November 13, 1942, to the late Emerson Harrison Disbrow and Mildred Louise (Butler) Disbrow.
APG Chesapeake
RISING SUN, MD — Hilda "Louise" Long, age 79, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born in Delta, PA on November 13, 1942, to the late Emerson Harrison Disbrow and Mildred Louise (Butler) Disbrow.
Louise enjoyed going on outings, playing bingo, and watching Little House on the Prairie and Andy Griffith. She enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and eating at Cracker Barrel and Denny's. Despite her doctor's orders to drink more water, she couldn't give up her love for Coca-Cola. She was never seen without a bottle of Coke. Louise loved The Gaithers, Michael English, and Owen Mac. She was a very religious woman who loved God and Jesus. Louise was a selfless person, she always worried about everyone else before herself. She was the best mom and grandmother anyone could ask for. Louise will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Louise is survived by her son, Brian Long; two granddaughters: Kelsey Long and Sierra Long; great-granddaughter, Addilyn Walker; four brothers: John Disbrow, Victor Disbrow, Paul Disbrow, Lawrence Disbrow; sister, Barbara Baker.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Ores Lee Long and two brothers: Charles Disbrow and David Disbrow.
A private graveside service will be held at Dublin Southern Cemetery in Street, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Alpha-1 Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.