RISING SUN — Herrel “Cuz” J. Curry, Jr., age 87, of Rising Sun, Md., passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born in Jennersville, Pa., on February 4, 1934, to the late Herrel J. Curry, Sr. and Helen Armenia (Harris) Curry.
Cuz joined the Rising Sun Community Fire Company on March 1, 1955, where he remained a lifelong member up until his passing. During his 66 years with the fire company, he held the following positions; Board Member, Ambulance Chief (1963), Treasurer and President. He also served on the Board of License Commissioners. In the early 1960’s he opened Sun TV and Alarms in Rising Sun. Along with all of his other jobs, he held the position of Deputy Sheriff and Police Commissioner for the Rising Sun Police Department in the early 1970’s. In July of 1975 until June of 2001, Cuz was the first person to hold the position of Chief Alcoholic Beverage Inspector for Cecil County.
His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends which also included car rides with his wife, Nancy. Some people that knew Cuz would tell you he was a “jack of all trades”. He lived a very good life in which he was a devoted husband, father, and friend.
Cuz is survived by his son, Robert “Bobby” Cebula and his wife, Mary Louise of Elkton, Md.; daughter, Donna Tocci of Rising Sun; and two granddaughters: Erin and Ashley Cebula of Rising Sun. In addition to his parents, Cuz is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy A. Curry; son, Billy Jones; and brother, Benson Curry.
A celebration of Cuz’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Rising Sun Fire House, 300 Joseph Biggs Highway, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Freemont Cemetery, 360 Freemont Road, Nottingham, PA 19362.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to “Rising Sun Volunteer Fire Company” and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
