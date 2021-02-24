HAVRE DE GRACE — Henry Watkins Milliner, Jr. of Havre de Grace and formerly of Conowingo, passed away Wednesday, February 17 at Harford Memorial Hospital. He was 75.
Born in Nanticoke, PA he was the son of the late Henry and Sarah (Nitz) Milliner, Sr.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Milliner was a retired chemical engineer who spent many years working for Firestone Plastics Company. After retirement he went on to work for the Aberdeen Home Depot. A lifetime member of the NRA, he was active with the Perryville American Legion and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janice (Phillips) Milliner of Havre de Grace; brothers, Alfred Milliner of Port Deposit and Wayne Milliner of Rising Sun and his nephew, Alfred Milliner, Sr. of Rising Sun. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sisters, Anita Howell and Annamae Rodemacher.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 22 from 10-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment with military honors will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to The American Legion Post 135 Susquehanna, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville MD 21903. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
