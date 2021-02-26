RISING SUN — Henry Francis Kline, II, 56 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Elkton, MD, on June 12, 1964, he was the son of the late Henry Francis Kline and Sara (Creswell) Kline. He was the husband of the late Barbara Jean (Vaughn) Kline who passed September 29, 2003.
Henry worked as the manager for West Marine, New Castle, DE.
He is survived by 2 brothers: Frank M. “Doodle” Kline, Sr. (Betty) and Charles P. Kline (Devon) all of North East, MD; his nieces and nephews: Sara Hennemuth, Jessica Kline, Teddy Gascoine, Frank M. Kline, II and Martin B. Kline; and his stepchildren: Katherine E. Burkins of Elkton, MD, Lisa A. Wenzel of Orlando, FL, Bryan J. Bechard of Dover, DE.
In addition to his wife and parents, Henry was preceded in death by a brother: George P. Kline and a sister: Charlotte A. Gillespie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am.
As mandated by Maryland Law, all COVID Restrictions will be strictly adhered to.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.