SEBRING, FLORIDA — Ms Henrietta Marie "Pete/Peewee" Bradley Weismiller, 74 of Sebring Florida passed quietly on 10 February 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.
Henrietta and her husband Roy raised up 3 children at Sleepy Hills Farm in Elkton Maryland where the family were members of Immaculate Conception Parish.
She is survived by her son Roy "Little Roy" Weismiller Jr. (Dino) and her daughter Tiffany "Tip Twig " Vohs (Jay) and her granddaughters Anden "MissyBrat" Sampson (Danny) and Samantha Weismiller and grandsons Ryan "PC" Weismiller and Kevin "New" Schneiders (Bridget) and Lane Weismiller and her great grandsons Dylan, Kyle, Christian and Kaden Sampson and Schneiders baby on the way and great granddaughters Avery Sampson and Amelia Schneiders and her brother John "My other son" Bradley and sisters Theresa Roberts and Candy Delp and Marie "Fuzzy" Lewandowski her other sister Jacquline "Fool" Smith and Godchildren John "Mister" Johnson, Kimberly "Kleenia" McGonigle, Ladawn Taylor, and Kathy "Kit Kat" Pajewski and her longtime companion Loren "Van" Vanbrookhoven.
Henrietta is predeceased by her mother Eleanor Lockard Fisher and husband Roy and son Troy "Buzzard" and grandson T.J. and Godson Joey Roberts and foster brother Richard Cleveland.
Henrietta was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and greatly loved her family, and friends and enjoyed gardening, thrift storing and visiting the slots.
Henriettas wishes were honored with cremation and updating of her gravestone next to her husband in Cherry Hill, Maryland.
