CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Henrietta Boyce-Egner, age 91, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. Born in Peytona, WV, on January 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Bessie Bias Epling.
Mrs. Boyce-Egner retired from O'Kleen Laundry where she was a manager for over 17 years, and had previously worked at Safeguard Automotive and RMR. She was a proud member of the Elkton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, reading, and cooking.
Survivors include her children, Michael Edwin Boyce, Chesapeake City, MD, Tammy Joy McKelvey, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Christopher M. Boyce, Kelly L. Rodriguez, Christina J. Dawson, Kevin J. McKelvey; and great grandchildren, Lavinia Rodriguez, Gideon Boyce, Owen, Aiden, and Mason McKelvey, and Joshua Dawson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boyce-Egner was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Boyce and Herbert F. Egner; and all of her siblings.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
