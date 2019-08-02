CONOWINGO — Helen Margaret "Peggy" (Williams) Richardson, age 77, of Conowingo, MD passed away July 22, 2019. Peggy was born in Maryland on March 16, 1942 to James, Sr. & Helen Williams.
Peggy worked as a nurse's assistant for forty years at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Also working as a waitress at the Conowingo Diner and security at the Conowingo Dam. Peggy loved to help people, she enjoyed crafting, making wreaths, ceramics and Christmas bows. A lot of the crafts she made were for others to use at the gravesites of their loved ones. She loved football, was a Dallas Cowboys fan and also enjoyed watching Orioles baseball.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Gilbert (Mickey) of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Leslie Michelle Van Bibber (Brandon) of Dover, PA., Thomas Steven Gilbert of Elizabeth City, NC and Michael Ryan Gilbert of North East, MD; great grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Van Bibber of Dover, PA; and Haylee and Gavyn Gilbert of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Jeffery Williams (LuAnn) of Rising Sun, MD; sister-in-law, Linda Williams Mischler of Rising Sun, MD; a niece and 6 nephews.
She is predeceased by brother, James "Jimmy" Williams, Jr., Timothy Williams, Thomas Williams and Norwood Williams; nephew, Norwood "Bug" Williams, Jr.
A visitation will be held 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at R. T. Foard Funeral Home, P. A., 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at R. T. Foard Funeral Home, P. A., 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may visit starting at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at West Nottingham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to Mt Pleasant Methodist Church, c/o R. T. Foard Funeral Home, P O Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Send condolences visit www.rtfoard.com.
