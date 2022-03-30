PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Helen Maleta Farnham, Age 70, passed away on Friday March 11, 2022. She was born in Baltimore, Md to the late Jack Sr. and Frances Hester.
She was the devoted mother of Heather Farnham (Eddie); loving grandmother,"MeMe", of Michael O'Donald (Desiree, Levi, JJ) and Abigail Schmick; devoted sister to Beth Adams (Mike); preceded in death by her two brothers Donald and Jack Hester Jr; survived by other living relatives and friends.
Helen cherished her family more than anything, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Spending her work years as an Administrative Assistant, after retirement she worked at Landhope/Lion Express greeting everyone with a smile and befriending everyone she met. You couldn't go anywhere in Cecil County without hearing "Hey Miss Helen".
A celebration of life will be held at Mercy Baptist Church, 2403 Theodore Road, North East, MD 21901 where friends and family may begin visiting on April 2nd, 2022 @ 1200. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mercy Baptist Church.
