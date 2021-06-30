EARLEVILLE — Helen Marie Whitmore, 97 of Earleville, MD passed away on June 23, 2021 at the Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook, PA.
Mrs. Whitmore was born on June 11, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late John and Anna Greisiger Magera. Helen was a graduate of Glen Nor High School. In 1945 she married Joe and raised their family of 7 children in Drexel Hill, PA. Since 1952 they traveled to Crystal Beach where they made it their residence in 1986. Helen was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and the Lower Cecil County Senior Citizens.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph J. Whitmore, a son, J. Michael Whitmore, a sister, Anna Tuohey, and two brothers John and George Magera.
Mrs. Whitmore is survived by six children, Thomas Whitmore of West Chester, PA, Steven Whitmore, Patrick Whitmore and Mark Whitmore all of Crystal Beach, David Whitmore of Norwood, PA and Lisa Whitmore of Alden, PA; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on June 30 from 6 to 8 pm and on July 1 from 9:30-10:30 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, July 1 at 11 am in St. Dennis Catholic Church, Galena. A joint burial will be held on September 10 at 11 am for Joseph and Helen at St. Dennis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Dennis Church, PO Box 249, Galena, MD 21635
