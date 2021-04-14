BLYTHEDALE — Helen Lorraine Jackson, 97 years, of Blythedale, Md., passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home. Born October 11, 1923, in Dover, Del., she was the daughter of the late John L. and Ollie Faber Jacobs.
Helen’s family moved to Wilmington in 1928 where she attended public schools and graduated from the P.S. DuPont High School Class of 1941. Helen graduated from Beacom Business College of Wilmington in December of 1942. Following graduation, Helen worked as a secretary to the Tenant Rights Attorney, State of Delaware, Office of Price Administration.
Helen married the late J. Leonard Jackson on January 16, 1943, while he was home on a weekend pass from the U.S. Army. They honeymooned at Shenvalee of New Market, Va. Upon Leonard’s return in 1945 from the European Theater of Operations, they moved to Blythedale, Md., where Helen lived until her death.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Newman Harvey and husband, Dale, of Takoma Park, Md.; son, Edward Jackson and wife, Diana, of Oakton, Va.; grandchildren, Eric J. Newman and wife, Cecilia, of Washington, D.C., Laura S. Newman and husband, Humberto, of Gaithersburg, MD, William E. Jackson and wife, Michelle, of Aldie, Va., and Hermie Jackson of Richmond, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Esther M. Johnson of Port Deposit, Md..
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Jackson; sisters, Genevieve J. Clement of Blythedale, Md., and Elizabeth Wiley of Holly Ranch, Texas; and brother, Ralph E. Jacobs of Atlanta, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Blythedale Seventh Day Adventist Church or the Amedisys Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery of Port Deposit, Md. Pastor Ken Coleman of the Blythedale Seventh Day Adventist Church will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, Md.
