ELKTON, MD — Helen Irene Phelps, 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Born in Grundy, VA on December 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Ada Pennington Blankenship.
Mrs. Phelps retired from MRDC in patient transport. She loved God and attending church. A loving caregiver to many, she enjoyed thrift shopping, cooking, baking, gardening, birdwatching, and all animals.
Survivors include her children, Alesia J. Phelps, Woodrow “Woody” Phelps, III, both of Elkton, MD, and Alexis L. Phelps, Kennedyville, MD; grandchildren, Vanessa I. Phelps and Tanya M. Rhoades; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mildred Friedrick, Elkton, MD, and Wilson Blankenship, Romney, VA.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Phelps was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Woodrow Phelps, Jr.; daughter, Angela L. Phelps; and sister, Marie Grindler.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Restoration and Deliverance Ministries, 603 Elkton Boulevard, Elkton, MD 21921.
