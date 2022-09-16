COLORA — Helen Vergena Hinkle, age 89 of Colora, MD passed away on September 13, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1932 in Rising Sun, MD to the late Harry Ovid Sutphin and Rebecca Frances (Campbell) Sutphin.
Helen was a simple woman who loved to play Bingo at Conowingo Lions Club. She also enjoyed travelling within the country and visiting Virginia, which was where her family was from and also Florida.
Helen is survived by her son, Gary Hinkle and his wife, Patricia; grandson, Kenneth Hinkle and his wife, Jamie; great grandchildren: Alexander and Stephen Hinkle; step granddaughter, Sarah Ingerson; and step great grandson, Killian Martin.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Glen A. Hinkle, Sr.; son, Glen A. Hinkle, Jr.; and brother, Kenneth Ray Sutphin.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Conowingo Lions Club" and sent in care of the funeral home: P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.