NEWARK, Del. — Helen Doris Harvey, 82 of Newark, Del., passed away on March 11, 2021, in Christiana Hospital.
Mrs. Harvey was born on September 18, 1938, daughter of the late Charles and Helen Pippin Long. She was raised in Earleville and was a 1956 graduate of Cecilton High School. Helen Doris moved to Galena in 1959 after her marriage to Simon Richard ‘Dickie’ Woodall, Jr. In 1969 they moved to Newark where she raised her sons and worked for Little Sisters of the Poor. After Dickie’s death in 1976 she met her second husband John in 1978 and they were married in May 1984.
Along with her parents, she was preceded by her first husband Dickie Woodall in 1976; a brother, Mitchell Long and a sister Betty Dilling.
Mrs. Harvey is survived by her husband of 36 years, John F. Harvey; her sons Simon Richard ‘Ricky’ Woodall, III (Stacy) of Newark, Del., and Charles Robert ‘Robbie’ Woodall (Jackie) of Elkton, Va.; stepdaughters Kim Harvey of New Castle, Del., and Janna Harvey of Wilmington, Del.; and 5 grandsons, David Allen Mason, Jr. of Middletown, Del., Luke Simon Woodall of Parkville, Md., Christopher Matthew Mason of Jacksonville, Fla., Joseph Robert Woodall and Nicholas Woodall both of Elkton, Va.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 2 pm in Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Burial will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the American Stroke Assoc., 131 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.