ELKTON — (Smith) Helen Crossan, known to everyone as "Tinker," passed away on September 20, 2021, at the age of 95.
Born in Elkton, Tinker lived most of her life in Newark, DE, before settling back home in Elkton. She was a strong matriarch who loved her family, friends, books and dogs. She is survived by her daughter Diane Lawler (Mark), grandchildren Ginnie Morris (Adam) and Zach Sawyer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Francis L. Crossan, known as Bud.
She graduated from Newark High School in 1944 and worked as an administrative assistant for the University of Delaware before starting her family. She retired from the New Castle County Vo-Tech School District. Tinker was a member of The United Methodist Church in Elkton, MD.
A funeral service will be held at 12 PM, October 16, 2021, at Head of Christiana Church, Newark, DE, with visitation beginning at 11 AM. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Paws for People in Tinker's memory.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.