NORTH EAST, MD — Helen Alphagean Thompson, age 96, of North East, MD departed this life August 8, 2019.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, August 16th, at North East United Methodist Church, 308 S. Main Street, North East, MD, where viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 am. Interment immediately following services, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Cemetery, North East, MD.
Messages of condolences or sharing may be made to www.lisascottfuneralhome.com
