ELKTON — Heidi M. Pearthree, age 77, of Elkton, MD passed away on March 8, 2020. She was born May 2, 1942 in Saarbrucken, Germany to the late Gunter and Elizabeth Graef (Herbst). Heidi M. Pearthree came to the United States in December of 1964.
Heidi was a compassionate and kind soul with a warm heart. Some of her hobbies included, boating, gardening, bicycling, riding passenger on motorcycles and picking crabs. Heidi loved her cats and loved her family even more. She was once a caregiver for those on hospice care. Heidi loved America and embraced her patriotism once she became an American citizen.
Heidi is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edwin F. Pearthree of Elkton, MD; daughter, Anja Rosemyer and her husband Wolfgang of Germany; daughter, Linda I. Pearthree and her spouse Tina Blevins-Pearthree of Darlington, MD; son, Edwin G. Pearthree and his fiance Anne DiDonato of Newark, DE; grandson, Benjamin Rosemyer; sister, Ute; and dear friend, Lili McCaffery. In addition to her parents, Heidi is preceded in death by her sister, Valeska.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made payable to “Alzheimer’s Research Foundation” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
