ELKTON — Hazel Mildred Burris, age 97, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was born on January 19, 1925, in Rising Sun, MD to the late Walker A. Weir and Mildred R. (Ferguson) Weir.
Hazel was married to the love of her life, Roger M. Burris for 64 years. She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, who never missed watching a game. Hazel took great joy in watching the Price Is Right every chance she could.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Linda Burris; four grandchildren: Robert Short II, Nicole Short, Hunter Tipton, and Tanner Tipton; one great-grandchild; Anastasia Short; and three sisters-in-law's: Elizabeth Garwood, Agnes Burris, and Donna Weir-Mosel.
In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by her eight siblings: Lester Richardson, Stanley Richardson, Leon Richardson, Ralph Weir, Robert Weir, Carl Weir, Mabel Noronowicz, and Joan Faraone.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at R.T. Foard and Jones, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE, 19711 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held at Oxford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Heart Association" or "Alzheimer's Association" and send in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Burris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
