ELKTON — Hazel I. (Jones) Talamo, 98, of Elkton, Maryland peacefully passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Born in Suffolk, Virginia on April 1, 1923, she was one of eleven children of the late Edgar and Mary (Joyner) Jones.
Mrs. Talamo spent the majority of her younger years in North Carolina, where she met her husband, Joseph, as he was in basic training for the United States Army. They married, and shortly after the birth of their first child, Joe was deployed to Germany to serve in World War II. At this time, Mrs. Talamo relocated with her daughter to Wilmington, Delaware and they were warmly welcomed into the Talamo (Talmo) family.
She was employed as assistant manager at the Whirling Top Tea Room at the former Delaware Hospital, and also worked side by side with Joe in their restaurant, Joe’s Spaghetti House. Mrs. Talamo later worked for the Colonial School District and retired in 1985.
Family was truly the center of her life. She was a talented southern cook and mastered the art of Italian cooking. Her southern hospitality was evident as she always welcomed one and all into her home. Her greatest joy was taking care of her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she was regarded as a second mom and “Gram” by many. Her last few years at Calvert Manor were spent enjoying the many activities and performances offered, especially performances by Charlie Hitman. She was cared for by a dedicated staff and faculty at Calvert Manor, for which the family is truly grateful.
Her beloved husband of 75 years, Joseph A. “Dilly” Talamo, passed away on May 1, 2018.
Mrs. Talamo will be dearly missed by her daughters, Marie Davitt, Lisa O’Donnell and husband, Michael; her son, Joseph Talamo Jr.; her grandchildren, Angela, Michael, Joseph III, Vince (Jennifer), Vito, Gina (Chris), Miranda (Josh) and Sean; her fifteen great grandchildren, Jason, Alicia, Allison, Joseph IV, Giavanna, Vincent, Nicholas, Matthew, Alyssa, Mikey, Madison, Nathan, Brooke, Bella & Anthony. She is also survived by her sister, Irma Dilda (Paul); many nieces, nephews and their families.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Joe, Roy, Barry and Jack; her sisters, Virginia, Mae, Margaret, Sarah and Erline; a great-grandson, Joshua.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, July 9 from 9:30-11:00AM. A Catholic Funeral Service will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by entombment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Talamo may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
