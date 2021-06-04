LILLINGTON, NC — Harry Perry McCommons, “Perry” “Mac”, age 84 of Lillington, NC, passed away on May 28, 2021. He was born in Elkton, MD on February 24, 1937 to the late Amor P. McCommons and Ethel Elizabeth (Jackson) McCommons.
Perry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1985 after 30 years of active-duty service. Perry retired from federal civil service with 26 years as the Deputy Director of Mobility Forces at Headquarters Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) in Fort Bragg, NC. He was inducted into the United States Special Operations Command Commando Hall of Honor in 2018. Perry was presented the Headquarters Joint Special Operations Command Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Due to the classified nature of Special Operations, most will never know the depth and magnitude of his efforts. Perry’s contributions to this nation can’t be over stated and his impacts will be felt for decades to come. He had a direct impact on every major military operation from 1955 to 2012. Perry was an avid baseball fan and fisherman. He was generous to a fault with his time, his wisdom and his friendship to the countless people who worked with him and for him during his 56-year career. He was very involved with supporting organizations dedicated to misguided youth and humanitarian efforts. Perry was an accomplished and avid gardener who had a love for animals and strong interest in family ancestry. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his grandsons, Zachary and Noah, who were a source of endless pride for him.
Perry is survived by his daughter: Debra Jo McCommons of Virginia Beach, VA; son: Christopher John McCommons and his wife, Tina from Angier, NC; two brothers: Marshall McCommons and his wife, Carol of Lutz, FL: Jack McCommons and his wife, Rhonda of Elkton, MD; two sisters: Phyllis Byrne of Lewes, DE and Carol Swyka and her husband, Bobby of Chesapeake City, MD; as well as two grandsons: Zachary and Noah McCommons-Martin of Virginia Beach, VA.
In addition to his parents, Perry was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn McCommons; son: Perry Douglas McCommons; four sisters: Jayne Foard, Joanne Ernst, Mary (Tish) Stawickey and Dora McCommons; brother: Douglas Lee McCommons; and brother-in-law, Thomas Byrne.
A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 2844 Village Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. A celebration of Perry’s life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00AM at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Cherry Hill United Methodist Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSOA, The Joint Special Operations Association. Contributions may be sent in care to P.O. Box 72758 Fort Bragg, NC 28307.
