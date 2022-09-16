CHESTER — Harry Linwood "Link" George, Jr., died on Sept. 11, 2022. He was 79 years old.
Mr. George was born on May 26, 1943, in Elkton, MD, to the late Harry L. George and Virginia L. Archibald George and grew up in several towns in Kent County. His widowed father later married Edna Jacquette Hill, and she lovingly helped raised Link and his sister, Ann.
He attended Chestertown High School, where he graduated in 1961. While attending school, he worked as a mechanic at Al Hart's Bowling Alley. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1964 while serving his time in Harrogate, England.
Upon returning home, Mr. George began working at Mr. Bonnett's Clothing Store in Chestertown, and later for Cal Merricka as a fertilizer deliverer. In 1965, he began working for the National Security Agency, where he was employed for 50 years until his retirement.
On July 2, 1966, he married Sandra "Sandy" Jane Martin of Sudlersville, MD, and they raised a family in Chester, MD, on Kent Island.
He also became a loyal member of Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department in 1968, where he eventually became the senior active member, staying in the organization - including stints as president, ambulance director and board of directors -- for 55 years until his death. He was also a proud member of American Legion Post #278. He enjoyed playing golf and computer solitaire in his spare time. He was also known to enjoy having dogs as pets, with Bushel and Linus as his particular favorites.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Kevin George (and wife Kris) of Easton, MD, and Kim Higgins (and husband David) of Denton, MD; three grandchildren, Josh Jones (Edgewater, MD) and Noah George and Nathan George (both of Easton, MD); a sister, Ann Rush (and husband Tom) of Massey, MD); and a great number of adoring cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 23, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Chester. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial immediately following at Kingsley Cemetery in Chester.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, 1610 Main St., in Chester, MD.
