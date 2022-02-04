PORT DEPOSIT — Harry George Deaner III (56) passed away from complications due to ALS on January 21, 2022, in Port Deposit, MD. He was Born on February 6, 1965, in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the beloved and 1st born son of Harry George Deaner Jr. and Gilberta (Hamilton) Deaner.
Harry graduated from Rising Sun High in 1983. He went on to college and obtained a master's degree in computer electronics. In addition, he served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps as a Combat Engineer. After leaving the service, he went to work at the Siemen Corporation as an Electronics Technician working on complex computer systems.
Harry was an avid outdoorsman who had a deep passion for hunting and fishing. Harry will be forever remembered for his sense of humor and generosity. He always seemed to find humor in life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harry is survived by his parents Harry George Deaner Jr.,and Gilberta (Hamilton) Deaner; daughter, Sarah Deaner; twin-sister Brenda Wilson; younger brother & fellow Marine, Jeffrey Deaner (wife Wendy), youngest brother, Rodney Deaner (wife Shelly).
Proceeded in death by niece Allyson and survived by nieces; Chelsie, Caitlynn, and Jesslynn. As well as grandnephew Nolan and grandniece Maddalynn.
Harry's celebration of life will be private, and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the MD/DC/VA chapter of the ALS foundation (als.org/donate).
