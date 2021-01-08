DOVER, DE — Harry C. Akin, 80, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the BayHealth Hospital.
Harry was born on November 21, 1944 to the late Walter and Catherine (Ray) Akin. He grew up in Warwick, MD. He graduated from Bohemia Manor High School.
Harry was employed for 42 years by Super Fresh (A&P). Following his retirement Harry devoted his time to driving for the Amish community. He served over 25 years with the Cecilton Fire Company, receiving a lifetime membership. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley, fishing with his friends and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jeane Cummerford; and a brother, Lester Ray.
Harry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Reed Akin; two sisters, Agnes Benson of Cecilton, Aileen Burris of Warwick; a daughter, Virginia Akin Sylvester (Bruce) of Middletown, three stepdaughters, Cheryl Brennan, (Matt) Dover, Tracy Hardy (Grant) Newark; Carol Alfree (David) Clayton, nine grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family viewing will be held on Tuesday January 12th, 2021 at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, Middletown, DE with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
