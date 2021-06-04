DOVER, DE — November 21, 1940 - January 3, 2021
A Celebration of Life Service to honor Harry will be held Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 at 6 P.M. at Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main St. Smyrna, DE.
Please join our family to remember our precious loved one who is greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.