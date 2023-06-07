RISING SUN — Harriett Louise Wilson, age 84 of Rising Sun, MD went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born in Charlestown, MD to the late Harry Boyer, Jr and Louise Reed Boyer.
Harriett loved roller skating and being in the Girl Scouts. She lettered in varsity basketball, volleyball and softball. She was an excellent bowler and received many awards. Harriett enjoyed English and working on her high school newspaper and yearbook. After graduating, she worked at Edgewood Proving Ground. She accepted a position at Perry Point VAMC managing the nursing office where she retired after 30 years of service.
Harriett married the love of her life, Melvin Wilson on September 26, 1959. They spent over 60 years together raising their children, attending their home but most of all serving the Lord together. While Melvin played the piano, Harriett sang hymns in their church. She loved baking, tending to a vegetable garden, canning and being with her family. Harriett was a hard-working woman of great strength and dignity. She was admired by all who knew and loved her. Her charming wit and humor were appreciated by everyone. Harriett was a fun-loving person who brought happiness and laughter wherever she was. She was very close to her family, raising them to love and honor the Lord. She loved playing games whether it was board games or outside sporting activities. She really loved Oriole Baseball. She loved life and lived. Our loss is Heaven's gain.
Harriett is survived by her sister, Lilia Wilson; her children: Daughter, Karen Wilson, Son, Mark Wilson, (Mae), Daughter, Martha L Coffman, (Edward) Grandchildren: Bryan Wilson, Donna Rineholt, (Alan), Heather Frank,(Chris), Carrie Buchanan, (Jeff), Darrin Wilson, Elizabeth Wright, (Wesley), Emily Johnson, (Claude) and Nathan Coffman; Two of the Sweetest Great Grandchildren: Aubree Wright, and Mack Johnson, and many nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, Harriett is preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin, her sisters: Mary Durham, Barbara Davis, Norma Martin, Margaret Wright, and Grandson, Jeremy Wilson.
A Celebration of Harriett's life will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Porter's Grove Baptist Church, 478 Connelly Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Friends and family may begin visiting at 10AM. Service will begin at 11AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Alpha's Glory Pregnancy Center" in Aberdeen, MD and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
