CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Harold Richard “Bud” Reynolds, Jr., age 88, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born in Chesapeake City on November 28, 1930, he was the son of the late Harold R., Sr., and Marion Payne Reynolds.
Mr. Reynolds was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired from the family businesses, Reynolds Rides and Amusements and Falling Star Enterprises, both in Chesapeake City. Mr. Reynolds was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Chesapeake City, where he served as an Elder. He was a lifetime member of the Outdoor Amusements Business Association and the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company, where he was honored as a member of the Hall of Fame. An avid reader, he enjoyed woodworking and model trains.
Survivors include his children, Sherrie R. Fauvelle, Chesapeake City, MD, and Harold L. Reynolds, Lake Elsinore, CA; grandchildren, Robert Fauvelle, Anna Renee Tichnell, Danielle Dawkins, Ryan Reynolds, Rachel Reynolds, and Regan Reynolds; and great-grandchildren, Troy, Joey, Roman, Emma, and Bradford.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Anna Kelley Reynolds; and sisters, Sarah R. Cicconi and Mary R. Brown.
Funeral service with military honors were held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Interment was privately held in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Chesapeake City, P.O. Box 299, Chesapeake City, MD 21915, or to Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company, 215 Lock Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
